Skip to Main Content
Strike possible by Saturday at Fairmont Empress hotel in Victoria
British Columbia·New

Strike possible by Saturday at Fairmont Empress hotel in Victoria

Workers have served strike notice at the Fairmont Empress, a well-known landmark hotel in Victoria.

'Can't have a first-class hotel without first-class working conditions,' says union

CBC News ·
The union representing Victoria's Empress Hotel employees says it wants an increase in wages and benefits for the 500 workers it represents. (Fairmon Hotels)

Workers have served strike notice at the Fairmont Empress, a well-known landmark hotel in Victoria.

A statement from Unifor Local 4276 says it represents almost 500 workers in several departments from housekeeping to grounds keeping.

The strike notice expires at 8 a.m. Saturday.

The union says it is seeking modest gains in wages and benefits and changes to workload. It blames the company's demands for concessions for the impasse.

Tracey Drake, the hotel's director of marketing and public relations, says in an email the main goal' is to continue negotiations and she is optimistic that the remaining issues can be resolved in  "an effective and timely manner.''

Unifor national president Jerry Dias says the chain "can't have a first-class hotel without first-class service and first-class working conditions.''

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.