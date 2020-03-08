Strike averted at Fairmont Empress as hotel workers reach tentative deal with employer

The union that represents nearly 500 workers at a landmark hotel in Victoria, B.C., says it has reached a tentative deal with their employer Saturday morning.

Unifor Local 4276, which represents workers in several departments from housekeeping to grounds keeping, says workers at the Fairmont Empress Hotel will vote on ratifying the contract next week.

The union issued strike notice late last week. It said it was seeking modest gains in wages and benefits and changes to workload.

"The bargaining committee successfully fought back concessions and achieved many of our goals for a new contract," said Local 4276 president James Griffin.

Griffin said more details about the agreement will be released after next week's vote.