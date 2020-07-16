Children's stories hit the streets this summer in B.C.'s Elk Valley, 1 page at a time

The streets of B.C.'s Elk Valley will be lined with the pages of children's storybooks this summer to encourage kids to read over the summer break.

In this tale of two cities, Fernie and Sparwood will be the hosts of a new program called Summer Stories Around Town. Over the next eight weeks, organizers will disassemble beloved children's books and attach the pages to signs placed throughout the community so families can get some fresh air, walk around and take in books in a new way.

The concept is called a story walk.

The program is a partnership between the Columbia Basin Alliance for Literacy in the Elk Valley, the Fernie Women's Centre and l'Association Francophone des Rocheuses du Sud and was created to provide an outdoor reading experience.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the alliance for literacy embraced this brave new world and offered video chat sessions for children to enable them to engage with interactive stories and games.

Reading isn't just an indoor activity — the pages of books are posted throughout two B.C. towns to encourage people to get outside, and continue reading. (Submitted by Laura Vaughn)

Summer Stories Around Town is a way to continue that, but outside, instead of over a video call.

"Everybody's looking for connection," said program facilitator Laura Vaughn, who has great expectations for the program.

"We found that we were quite busy since COVID hit because all the sudden all these programs that you could go to in person are no longer there and that support is no longer there for families."

"Let's face it, when the sun is shining not many of us want to be on a Zoom call, we want to get outside."

She said the experience is safe in terms of protecting participants from COVID-19.

"We want to see other people, although we know we need to do that at a distance," she said.

"The story walk can really facilitate that, because the pages of the book are spaced out, so you could have multiple families and people looking at the story and still be properly distanced from each other."

Pages will be posted in a different location each week, laminated and left up for the full week. Details will be posted on the Columbia Basin Alliance for Literacy Elk Valley Facebook page.

Vaughn said the Elk Valley has a large French-speaking population, which is why it got l'Association Francophone des Rocheuses du Sud involved. Each book in both communities will be bilingual.

"We're also a bilingual country, so we want to support that and we're very, very thrilled about the partnership."