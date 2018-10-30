Street level drug deal in Chilliwack leads to seizure of drugs

Upper Fraser Valley RCMP have arrested two men after undercover officers witnessed an alleged drug deal in downtown Chilliwack on the morning of Oct. 18, 2018.

"They continued their investigation, which took them to the 9100-block of Charles Street … to the residence associated with the suspect," said Cpl. Mike Rail with the Upper Fraser Valley RCMP.

Police arrested a 50-year-old man.

Around 4 p.m., RCMP say they searched the home where they discovered and seized 61 small bags of drugs, including what officers believe to be methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine and heroin. Investigators also seized cash, drug trafficking paraphernalia and a BB gun.

2nd suspect

During the arrest, officers found evidence that led to the arrest of a second man, Corey Richard Emery.

Emery, 31, has been charged with four counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Police say he will remain in custody until his court date in early November.

The 50-year-old man has since been released, pending charges.