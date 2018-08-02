Skip to Main Content
Street closed in Kamloops as RCMP respond to person barricaded inside Denny's

Street closed in Kamloops as RCMP respond to person barricaded inside Denny's

Kamloops RCMP are currently on scene at a Denny's restaurant in the 500 block of Columbia Street, dealing with an individual that has barricaded themselves inside.

Police say the person presents a risk to public safety

CBC News ·
Police have closed Columbia Street between 5th and 6th avenues. (Doug Herbert/CBC)

Kamloops RCMP are currently on scene at a Denny's restaurant in the 500 block of Columbia Street, dealing with an individual that has barricaded themselves inside.

According to police, the individual presents a risk to public safety. 

Columbia Street is closed between 5th and 6th avenues. The intersection of 6th Avenue at Columbia Street is also closed.

Motorists and pedestrians are being advised to use alternate routes at this time.

More to come.

Read more from CBC British Columbia

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us