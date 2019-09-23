Victim in hospital after shooting in Vancouver's Strathcona neighbourhood
Vancouver police say the person is in stable condition but no arrests have been made.
One person is in hospital after gunshots were fired in Vancouver's Strathcona neighbourhood Sunday afternoon.
Police say the victim, whose gender was not released, was taken to hospital and is in serious but stable condition.
The Vancouver Police Department said officers responded to the area of Hastings Street and Dunlevy Avenue, but have yet to make any arrests.