Man threatens to stab Vancouver city councillor in verbal altercation caught on video

Video taken in Vancouver's Strathcona neighbourhood on Friday morning shows a city councillor getting into a heated verbal altercation with a man who threatens to stab him.

The Strathcona Residents' Association says it's an example of increasingly serious incidents in the area.

The incident, posted on the association's Facebook group, shows Coun. Pete Fry and an unidentified man with a backpack and camouflage pants yelling at each other near the corner of Hawks Avenue and Union Street.

Kimberley Allen, who posted the video, said the incident happened Friday morning.

WATCH | Video shows a heated verbal altercation and threats of violence

A man threatened to stab a Vancouver city councillor Friday morning in Strathcona. A residents' group says it's a sign of increasing crime in the neighbourhood. 0:35

The video shows the men yelling at each other and exchanging foul language. The unidentified man is walking away from Fry and the person recording the video.

The video doesn't capture the beginning of the encounter. It begins with the man swearing and hurling insults at Fry.

"Get the f--- out of here, a------," Fry replied.

More words were exchanged. The man walks away from Fry, who continues to approach him.

"Stay the f--- away from me, I'll f---in' stab you," he said to Fry. "I'll f---in' stab you, buddy, so quick."

The video ends with Fry slowly following the man as he walks away down the block.

Fry confirmed to CBC News it was him in the video.

'This is our daily reality'

Crime has been a growing concern for some local residents in recent months.

After tent cities in Oppenheimer Park and Crab Park in the Downtown Eastside were shut down, a new camp opened at Strathcona Park.

At the end of June, an organizer of the Strathcona camp said about half its residents came from the dismantled camps.

Some residents have spoken up in support of the camp and its residents but concerns have been raised — including by Fry, who lives in Strathcona — about troubling incidents connected to it.

"This is our daily reality," Katie Lewis from the Strathcona Residents Association said in an email.

"This has gotten out of control. We need our elected leaders to help."

Vancouver Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Aaron Roed said Friday that police were aware of the video showing an altercation involving "possibly a resident or camper with the Strathcona encampment."

He offered no further details but said police would look into it.

Roed said police have increased their presence in Strathcona.

He said there has not been an increase in calls for service to the Strathcona neighbourhood compared to last year, but calls to the park where the tent city is located are much higher.