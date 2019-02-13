Parents at Vancouver school upset by COVID-19 exposure letter PAC chair says caused unnecessary panic

Every household with a child at Lord Strathcona Elementary in Vancouver, B.C. was issued a COVID-19 exposure letter from the local health authority that the school's parent advisory council is calling cryptic and panic-inducing.

The Vancouver Coastal Health letter, dated March 16, starts by saying an exposure was identified in Grades kindergarten through Grade 7.

Krista Sigurdson, PAC chair, says the breadth of the exposure notice had many parents concerned.

She says the mass delivery of the letter and its ambiguous wording could have been handled better, after learning on March 17 it was just one known case of the virus.

"It really is quite a shame that it wasn't clear in this letter that it was just one case," said Sigurdson, speaking Thursday on CBC's The Early Edition.

The letter says that public health is working closely with the school and will follow up with anyone who was in close contact.

To Sigurdson's knowledge, no one has been contacted yet.

An entire school exposure to Covid-19 at Lord Strathcona Elementary in Vancouver SD#39 we left grades exposed on the letter since it is ALL of them. <br><br>Exposure dates are March 9th, 10th, 11th.<a href="https://twitter.com/realreporter?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@realreporter</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/LizaYuzda?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@LizaYuzda</a> <a href="https://t.co/wAyrgub14o">pic.twitter.com/wAyrgub14o</a> —@BCschoolCovid



Sigurdson told CBC that, in future, it would be helpful if the health authority included more details to avoid unnecessary alarm. She said noting in this instance there was only one identified case "would have gone a long way" toward calming fears.

"It caused a lot of panic," said Sigurdson.

Lord Strathcona Elementary has had known COVID-19 exposures on Feb. 2 and 26, as well as March 9, 10 and 11.

CBC reached out to VCH and the Vancouver School Board but has yet to receive a response.

