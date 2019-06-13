Scary stranger encounters reported in Burnaby and Nanaimo

Burnaby RCMP say a man lunged at a 15-year-old girl near a high school on Monday afternoon, in one of two unrelated incidents of strangers trying to grab girls this week.

The man allegedly approached the teenager near Cariboo Hill Secondary School and tried to engage her in conversation. He lunged at her as she ran away. No physical contact was made.

He is described as South Asian, six feet two inches tall, with a slender build and 30 years of age. He was wearing a baseball hat, black hoodie, black sweat pants and a gold chain necklace.

His car was described as a silver, older-model four-door sedan with missing paint near the front licence plate.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999, or, if they wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca

Nanaimo girl grabbed

A similar incident in Nanaimo on Tuesday has RCMP in that city also asking for help.

A man tried to grab an eight-year-old girl as she rode her bike home from school on Bradley Street in central Nanaimo.

The girl kicked the man and was able to pedal away.

"The young lady did everything she needed to do to remove herself from a dangerous situation," said Const. Gary O'Brien.

The man is described as white with a dark beard and dark hair. He was wearing sunglasses and was driving a red pickup truck with a white stripe.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.