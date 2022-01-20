Vancouver police release video of New Year's Eve stranger attack

Vancouver police are asking for the public's help identifying the suspect in an apparent random physical attack of a woman on Dec. 31 that happened in broad daylight on the sidewalk of one of the city's busiest streets.

Security camera video shows the 22-year-old victim, who is Asian, walking in front of the Hotel Georgia on West Georgia Street when a man, walking in the opposite direction, suddenly grabs her, throws her violently backwards into a planter and then against a wall before holding her down.

The assault happened at 3:30 in the afternoon and lasts about 10 seconds.

The woman struggles frees while the suspect picks up the large blue bag he was carrying and walks away heading east on West Georgia Street. The woman walks away in the other direction.

VPD spokesman Sgt. Steve Addison said an investigation has been ongoing since the attack but that police only obtained the video this week.

"We don't know all the circumstances, which is why we're putting this call out to the public," he said.

"It's a blitz-style attack on this young woman who didn't see it coming. We've been working with her ... but we need to know who this guy is. We need to identify him so we can find out what was going on. Was it robbery? Was it a hate crime?"

The suspect is described as middle-aged, wearing grey pants and a black jacket on top of a black shirt with a logo in the middle and a black tuque. He was wearing headphones and carrying a blue bag.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 604-717-4022.

Last year VPD reported an average of four unprovoked stranger assaults every day in the city.