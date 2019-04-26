Bizzaro burglary as Toronto man loses collection of oddities in Vancouver

A Toronto man who sells oddities has a bone to pick with some thieves after he says he was robbed in Vancouver.

Ben Lovatt, who runs the Skull Store oddities shop and free museum in Toronto, was in Vancouver last weekend at a tattoo show.

He locked up his truck of displays — including $5,000 worth of meteorites, animal bones and taxidermied animals like bats and lizards — overnight and parked downtown, only to find it close to empty the next morning.

"Everything [is] upsetting but some of the more unique items — we had teeth of a megalodon, the biggest shark that ever lived," Lovatt said.

One of five taxidermied flying dragons Ben Lovatt says was stolen from his truck. (Ben Lovatt)

He's hoping somebody spots the rare items he's listed online, from the jewel-encrusted goat's skull to the framed flying dragon skeletons.

"It's very unique stuff. How many people are going to have a two-headed crow taxidermy kicking around?"

Lunar meteorites were among the items allegedly taken. (Ben Lovatt)

Lovatt says the items he lost was helping raise funds for his other passion: rescuing endangered animals from the pet trade. He was hoping to raise enough to take in three rare Burmese Mountain Tortoises.

So he hopes the strange goods turn up — despite the odds.