Canadian new wave band Strange Advance bringing 80s vibes back to Vancouver after 30-year hiatus

Strange Advance is back.

The new wave band from Vancouver, B.C., that saw major international success in the 1980s is performing for the first time in three decades Tuesday night at the city's Hollywood Theatre.

The band, created in 1982, was nominated for two Junos and produced three albums before going on hiatus in the early 1990s. The original group, which included frontman Drew Arnott alongside Darryl Kromm and Paul Iverson, was known for its early use of synthesizer keyboards.

Now Arnott is back with a new, expanded lineup and a new album — Strange Advance 4 — with tunes featuring the same 80s sound.

Arnott joined Stephen Quinn, the host of CBC's The Early Edition to take a trip down memory lane before taking the stage once again.

The following transcript has been edited for clarity and length.

When we think about 80s Vancouver music, we often talk about D.O.A, or Loverboy, but there was a whole geeky subculture that was into sci-fi films and synthesizers, too. I've been a fan since the very beginning, and I don't want to make assumptions, but are you sci-fi geeks?

(Laughs) Oh for sure. The amount of songs that were inspired by Blade Runner alone are unbelievable.

Tell me about about how electronic music felt futuristic at the time ...

We were listening to bands like Kraftwerk who sort of predated all electronic bands. They're the godfathers of the movement and we were just very, very impressed with the technology and the different approach that using synthesizers gave you. It was a fantastic time to be in the music biz.

WATCH | The music video for She Controls Me off the 1982 debut album Worlds Away:

A lot of electronic music came out of Great Britain then. Who else were you taking your cues from at the time?

We were striking our own path while heavily influenced by the UK. People thought we were British because that was the sound and I guess we nailed it because so many people had no clue we were from Vancouver.

I didn't when I bought your first album Worlds Away....

We didn't do much publicity either.

And speaking of sci-fi, Darryl and I started off in a band called Slan which is the name of a novel by (American-Canadian) writer A. E. van Vogt who actually influenced Philip K. Dick who wrote Blade Runner so it comes full circle. The amount of Canadian content in the sci-fi world is really quite striking.

Were you also in a group called Metropolis?

Metropolis was Strange Advance, except a band in Germany was using the name, and they wanted a horrific amount of money for us to buy it from them, so we thought it would be easier to change it.

After hours of trying to come up with something, my girlfriend's boyfriend at the time suggested Strange Advance based on an old 1930s radio serial show. Turns out the show was called Strange Events and he misheard it, so the name is just a big mistake.

WATCH | 'We Run' was a hit single from the band's second album 2WO:

What was the Vancouver scene like when your band was starting out?

Let's face it — we were a blue-collar, hard-rocking kind of town. We hooked up with producer Bruce Fairbairn, who worked with PRISM and Loverboy, so it was a pretty rock and roll heavyweight group of people behind us, but we were doing something radically different. Vancouver wasn't exactly a hotbed of electronic music at that time.

Did the success of that first album surprise you?

It took at least a year after getting signed to Capitol Records to be comfortable with the idea we've got a record deal. We had imposter syndrome and thought, oh they made a mistake and signed the wrong band. I don't know how it happened, but, you know, they can't be talking about us.

How does it feel now when you hear the 808 coming back? (The Roland TR-808 Rhythm Composer is an electronic musical instrument that creates percussion sounds and heavily influenced 80s dance music.)

It's just hilarious. It's everywhere now. But back then, we used a lot of keyboards that were really iconic in the keyboard world and now all the sounds come from our laptop. It's just ridiculous. It's a lot easier on the roadies though I have to say.