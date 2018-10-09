Hiker using outdated app stranded in backcountry, rescue team deployed

North Shore Rescue (NSR) teams will be spending the night out in the backcountry after a hiker got lost Monday evening.

Search manager Simon Jackson said NSR got called around 4:45 p.m. PT by a male hiker who got stranded on a cliff near Crown Mountain.

Jackson said the man is a tourist in his thirties and does not have a lot of hiking experience in the area.

The man was using an app on his phone with an inaccurate map to navigate, which led him into a treacherous situation, Jackson said.

Challenging terrain

"It's not a hiking trail," said Jackson. "It's a scramble trail, with some pretty exposed sections on it.

"He's ended up on a cliff ledge stranded, and that's where he is right now."

Jackson said crews were able to get the hiker's co-ordinates from his cellphone and dispatched a field crew to his location.

Unfortunately, the rain and low cloud ceiling hampered search efforts and the team was forced to hike on foot to the area.

"We tried a number of different approaches … but unfortunately due to the terrain he's in, we haven't been able to access his location yet," said Jackson.

Search manager Simon Jackson said the man was 'somewhat prepared' for the hike, but did not have a proper navigation device. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

Hoping for good weather

Jackson said the field team made voice contact with the hiker just before midnight Tuesday, and are working to get food, water and warm clothing down to him.

"He's only got a little bit of food and water," said Jackson. "The biggest challenge for him is keeping warm, he doesn't have a lot of gear with him."

NSR said they're aiming to do a helicopter rescue at first light, if the weather conditions are good.