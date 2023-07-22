Blind B.C. man to swim the Strait of Georgia to help those in need of guide dogs

On Sunday, 39-year-old Scott Rees will swim the frigid waters of the Salish Sea, across the Strait of Georgia, to help him raise money and awareness for a cause near and dear to him.

Rees, a client of Canadian Guide Dogs for the Blind, has a condition called retinitis pigmentosa — a genetic condition that causes degeneration of the retina. He can still see some light, but has lost all functional sight.

Two years ago, he was connected with his guide dog, a six-year-old, 34-kilogram yellow lab named Kaleb.

"He allows me to walk down the sidewalk at normal speed without risk of colliding with things," Rees said.

As of Friday, he'd raised more than $100,000 for others in need of a guide dog.

Rees will swim from Davis Bay near Sechelt to Pipers Lagoon Park in Nanaimo. The straight line from point A to point B is about 30 kilometres, and Rees expects the swim will be up to 33 kilometres to account for swimming off course a bit and changing currents.

Scott Rees will swim from Davis Bay near Sechelt, B.C., to Pipers Lagoon Park in Nanaimo, B.C., on Sunday, July 23. (Canadian Guide Dogs for the Blind)

He hopes to complete it in under 12 hours. Kaleb is more of a shoreline dog, so he will be waiting for Rees at the finish line with Rees's wife.

Rees grew up as a competitive swimmer in his hometown of Williams Lake, B.C.

"Back in those days it was all spring swimming, short distance pool swims," he said.

But as his vision deteriorated, he turned to physical activities that he could still do safely, and took up open water swimming.

He uses a waterproof headset that allows him to get directions from a support team in a boat nearby so he can stay on course.

Greg Wenger, Rees's friend since high school, is one of the people who will be assisting him with the swim. The pair have been swimming together since Rees's sight began to diminish.

"It's just a way to get out and spend time together and do some physical activity," he said.

Scott Rees practising the week prior to his swim across the Strait of Georgia. He'll be swimming with the support of a team to help guide him. (Nick Allan/CBC)

On Sunday, he'll be one of four people on the boat helping guide Rees, and he'll be in the water with Rees at some points.

"For most of the swim he has someone in the water beside him providing moral support," Wenger said.

Rees swam in pools through the winter to stay in shape and prepare for the swim, and by April he started swimming in the ocean.

He's also done spin and runs with friends, attached to a tether to help guide him.

"Swimming is an activity that I've been able to maintain despite my failing vision," Rees said.

"It just seemed like a fitting activity for me to choose to do for this fundraiser."