Stormy Daniels to appear in Kamloops for sole Canadian date of book tour
Meet-and-greet with adult film star, who alleges she had an affair with Donald Trump, planned for June
Adult film actress Stormy Daniels is set to make an appearance at a Kamloops, B.C., nightclub in June to promote her best-selling memoir Full Disclosure.
Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, will be "live on our stage" on Sunday, June 2, according to the Duchess Club's website.
Riis Ingalls, an event promoter with the club, told a Kamloops radio station that the event is an opportunity for Daniels' fans to hear her speak and get photos and autographs.
Her website shows Kamloops as the only Canadian stop on the tour.
Daniels' tell-all book details her alleged affair with U.S. President Donald Trump, as well as her life as an actress and director in the adult film business.
"I own my story and the choices I made. They may not be the ones you would have made, but I stand by them," Daniels writes in the book.
Presale tickets "will be available soon" according the Duchess website.
With files from CP and CHNL
