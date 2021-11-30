B.C.ers told to prepare for more flooding as latest storm slams south and central coasts

With the worst of the expected rainfall from a third consecutive atmospheric river still to come, British Columbians in flood and mudslide prone areas are being asked to pay attention to weather forecasts, to avoid non-essential travel and to follow the instructions of local officials, if put on evacuation alert or order.

"Late today, we are expecting a significant storm, forecasted to last into Wednesday afternoon," said Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth. "For now, what people should do is get prepared."

Farnworth said although there is some uncertainty around the expected rainfall amount, a repeat of flooding seen in the last weeks, or even new flooding, was possible.

Five hundred Canadian Armed Forces troops are on the ground in various locations, including in the Fraser Valley, Central Coast and on Vancouver Island, working on emergency response, he said.

"They are sandbagging, moving Tiger Dams and other equipment, transporting residents home to retrieve important belongings and to winterize their properties and moving health personnel between Chilliwack and Abbotsford so they can continue to get the health services they need."

Transportation Minister Rob Fleming announced Highway 99 between Pemberton and Lillooet was being closed as of 4 p.m. PT Tuesday in response to the storm, and that more preemptive highway closures could be coming.

"We're in the midst of an extraordinary situation that requires an extraordinary response," he said. "With the ground already extremely saturated and heavy rains expected, proactive closures may be needed. We don't take these decisions lightly."

Five people were killed in a mudslide that swept across Highway 99 between Pemberton and Lillooet after extreme rain hit B.C.'s South Coast over two weeks ago.

Fleming said concern is also high for the Central Coast and Bella Coola Valley where some of the heaviest rain is expected. A travel advisory along Highway 20 is already in place and drivers should consult DriveBC for updates before heading out.

"If it's not necessary for you to be driving in the Bella Coola area, please stay off the road," said Fleming.

According to Environment Canada meteorologist Armel Castellan, climbing freezing levels will bring the added problem of snowmelt from the coastal mountains combining with the heavy rain to swell creeks and rivers even more.

"This event is very strong. It's the third consecutive storm in a week with very little respite in between so the effects are cumulative," he said.