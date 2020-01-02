Strong storm on the way for much of B.C., special weather statement issued

A strong storm is expected to hit B.C. starting Thursday afternoon, according to Environment Canada.

Heavy rain and strong winds will continue into Friday and are expected to last all day.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for much of the province, with the central coast and parts of Vancouver Island expected to receive the highest amount of rainfall.

Squamish, sections of Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley will also see significant amounts of rain.

Areas at high elevations could experience some wet snowfall and Environment Canada is warning of a chance of localized flooding.