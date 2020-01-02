Skip to Main Content
Strong storm on the way for much of B.C., special weather statement issued
British Columbia

A strong storm is expected to hit the B.C. coast Thursday afternoon, according to Environment Canada. 

Heavy rain and strong winds expected Thursday and Friday

A jogger looks over his shoulder as waves crash against the seawall in Stanley Park in Vancouver on Dec. 17, 2012. Environment Canada is predicting strong winds and heavy rainfall on Thursday and Friday on the B.C. coast, including Metro Vancouver. (Andy Clark/REUTERS)

Heavy rain and strong winds will continue into Friday and are expected to last all day. 

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for much of the province, with the central coast and parts of Vancouver Island expected to receive the highest amount of rainfall.

Squamish, sections of Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley will also see significant amounts of rain. 

Areas at high elevations could experience some wet snowfall and Environment Canada is warning of a chance of localized flooding. 

The grey areas show where Environment Canada's special weather statement warning of the storm is in effect. (Environment Canada)
