Storm damaged White Rock Pier to reopen at end of August

After months of restoration work, the 104-year-old White Rock pier which was damaged by record winds during a winter storm is expected to once again be available to the public at the end of August.

The windstorm caused the collapse of the middle section of the pier and swept logs and debris onto the promenade.

White Rock Mayor Darryl Walker said safety for the public has been a priority, but soon people will be able to enjoy the landmark.

"What we now know is that it will be reopening at or around the end of August, so by the end of this month, the pier will be available to walk on again, the full length of it."

Additional work still needed

However, not all the work is complete.

The City of White Rock said in a statement posted on its website that there were delays for the replacement arch and light fixtures which will be installed in late October and more structural work needs to be done.

"This is only the first piece. We're eventually — and we're working on fundraising right now — eventually going to do the second piece which is restoring the entire pier, but that's going to take a little bit of work."

Walker said the city is waiting on money from government grants and other funding sources to complete the project and the seismic upgrading.

"We know that because future storms through climate change are going to be inevitable, we want to build this pier, rebuild it in way that we're not going to have to worry about storms like that."

Large logs were removed from the East Beach promenade earlier this year, as restoration work took place so that it could be used by the public starting June 21.

The mayor said people are excited about the reopening and the city will be holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a special event to celebrate the pier's restoration.