Storm bringing up to 90 mm of rain to Metro Vancouver

This week's winter storm is officially out in full force.

Rain, wind and snowfall warnings are in effect for B.C.'s South Coast, from the west coast of Vancouver Island to the West Kootenay. Metro Vancouver, in particular, is in for a deluge of rain.

Here's a breakdown of those advisories:

Rain

Environment Canada says the following regions can expect between 70 and 90 millimetres of rain by Friday morning. Localized flooding and washouts near rivers and creeks are possible.

Metro Vancouver (North Shore to Maple Ridge)

Fraser Valley

Howe Sound

Early morning commuters stand in the rain in Vancouver on Thursday morning. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

Snow

The weather agency has forecast a dump of snow in these areas, which includes several major highways. Drivers are asked to slow down and be careful on the roads.

Coquihalla Highway (Hope to Merritt) — Up to 15 centimetres

Whistler — 20-25 centimetres

Sea to Sky — 20-25 centimetres

Trans-Canada Highway (Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass) — 15-30 centimetres

Highway 3 (Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass) — 15-30 centimetres

Looking south at the Great Bear Snowshed on the Coquihalla Highway at 6:48 a.m. PT Thursday. Up to 30 cm of fresh snow is expected along the route between Hope and Merritt. (Drive BC)

Wind

Gusts of 70-100 km/h are expected in these parts of the province on Thursday, particularly in the most exposed areas:

West Vancouver Island

East Vancouver Island

Sunshine Coast

The South Coast has been battered by winter weather this week. On Tuesday, pouring rain caused flooding, road closures, traffic disruptions and SkyTrain delays in Metro Vancouver.