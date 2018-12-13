Storm bringing up to 90 mm of rain to Metro Vancouver
Snowfall warning for Sea to Sky as B.C. winter storm ramps up
This week's winter storm is officially out in full force.
Rain, wind and snowfall warnings are in effect for B.C.'s South Coast, from the west coast of Vancouver Island to the West Kootenay. Metro Vancouver, in particular, is in for a deluge of rain.
Here's a breakdown of those advisories:
Rain
Environment Canada says the following regions can expect between 70 and 90 millimetres of rain by Friday morning. Localized flooding and washouts near rivers and creeks are possible.
- Metro Vancouver (North Shore to Maple Ridge)
- Fraser Valley
- Howe Sound
Snow
The weather agency has forecast a dump of snow in these areas, which includes several major highways. Drivers are asked to slow down and be careful on the roads.
- Coquihalla Highway (Hope to Merritt) — Up to 15 centimetres
- Whistler — 20-25 centimetres
- Sea to Sky — 20-25 centimetres
- Trans-Canada Highway (Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass) — 15-30 centimetres
- Highway 3 (Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass) — 15-30 centimetres
Wind
Gusts of 70-100 km/h are expected in these parts of the province on Thursday, particularly in the most exposed areas:
- West Vancouver Island
- East Vancouver Island
- Sunshine Coast
The South Coast has been battered by winter weather this week. On Tuesday, pouring rain caused flooding, road closures, traffic disruptions and SkyTrain delays in Metro Vancouver.