Victoria police ask for help in finding scooter stolen from Special Olympics athlete
Male suspect seen on security cameras carrying scooter away in shopping cart
Victoria police are hoping to track down an electric scooter belonging to a B.C. Special Olympics athlete that was stolen from outside Hillside Mall on Monday afternoon.
The scooter was stolen around 4 p.m., police say. Photographs released by police show a man carrying the scooter away in a shopping cart.
The suspect is described as a 30- to 40-year-old white man, approximately six feet tall, with a slim to medium build, wearing a blue tracksuit and a Nike baseball hat.
The black, two-wheeled FLJ brand electric scooter has off-road tires and a light on the front fender. The serial number FLJ-HBC0287 can be found on the battery.
The 54-year-old male owner of the scooter depends on it for transportation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Victoria police non-emergency line at 250-995-7654, Option 1. Anonymous reports can be filed with Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.