Victoria police ask for help in finding scooter stolen from Special Olympics athlete

Victoria police are hoping to track down an electric scooter belonging to a B.C. Special Olympics athlete that was stolen from outside Hillside Mall on Monday afternoon.

The scooter was stolen around 4 p.m., police say. Photographs released by police show a man carrying the scooter away in a shopping cart.

The suspect is described as a 30- to 40-year-old white man, approximately six feet tall, with a slim to medium build, wearing a blue tracksuit and a Nike baseball hat.

The black, two-wheeled FLJ brand electric scooter has off-road tires and a light on the front fender. The serial number FLJ-HBC0287 can be found on the battery.

The 54-year-old male owner of the scooter depends on it for transportation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Victoria police non-emergency line at 250-995-7654, Option 1. Anonymous reports can be filed with Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.