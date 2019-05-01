5 stolen puppies reunited with Abbotsford owners

Abbotsford police say a four-week old shih tzu has been reunited with its owners after it was stolen with four other puppies.

The puppies were taken from a home in the city during a break-and-enter Tuesday morning.

Thieves then allegedly tried to sell them in front of the Vancouver Art Gallery.

Sgt. Judy Bird says Vancouver police located four of the puppies outside the art gallery Tuesday afternoon.

"When the police approached the person, one of the females that was selling the puppies ran away with one of the puppies," Bird said.

Bird added police were very concerned for the health of the dog that remained missing, as the others were found to be dehydrated.

Police tweeted Tuesday night that the final missing puppy, named Jude, had been located and reunited with its owners.

Officers have not said if any arrests have been made.

With files from Meera Bains