Missing an Apple watch? Dozens seized at home of alleged Downtown Eastside 'Fagin'

He's accused of being a Downtown Eastside version of Fagin — the legendary character from Oliver Twist who led a school of pickpockets in Dickensian London.

But the would-be thief Aaron Castillo-Anguiano allegedly mentored was an undercover police officer.

The allegations are spelled out in court documents which include a lawsuit detailing the bounty of goods allegedly seized from Castillo-Anguiano's residence following a Vancouver police investigation.

Officers allegedly found 42 Apple watches, 140 computers, four drones and two cappuccino makers in the apartment.

B.C.'s director of civil forfeiture now wants to keep the goods as the proceeds of crime.

"The VPD, using undercover operators, sold Mr. Castillo-Anguiano merchandise held out as stolen for significantly below retail value on five separate occasions. Mr. Castillo-Anguiano instructed undercover operators from the VPD to bring him specific items," the notice of civil claim reads.

"The VPD observed Mr. Castilloo-Anguiano take the stolen property to the residence."

'Not consistent with standard banking practices'

Castillo-Anguiano has a first appearance in Vancouver provincial court on Wednesday for charges of possession of stolen property, failing to comply with an undertaking and counselling someone else to commit theft.

The civil forfeiture lawsuit was filed in B.C. Supreme Court last month.

A sign at the Downtown Eastside Market at 62 Hastings advises vendors that stolen property is not allowed for sale. (Jason Proctor/CBC)

According to the notice of civil claim, the investigation began in January when police received a report of a male buying and selling stolen items at the Downtown Eastside market at 62 Hastings.

The outdoor market was established in 2010 as a response to the street vending already taking place in the Downtown Eastside. It allows vendors a chance to sell items they have either made or found in dumpsters and alleys.

A sign posted on the premises specifically states that stolen property, power tools and bicycles are not allowed for sale.

According to the lawsuit, police had previously identified Castillo-Anguiano as an illegal vendor of cigarettes. They were also told he was buying expensive stolen property in August 2016.

Officers allegedly recovered stolen property he displayed for sale at a market on Powell Street in 2017.

They allegedly observed him selling stolen goods at the Downtown Eastside market in June 2018.

As a result of the investigation, the VPD executed a search warrant at Castillo-Anguiano's home — a high-rise apartment building about two blocks away from the market.

They seized a vast amount of property as well as $15,505 in Canadian currency, $2,120 in U.S. money and two Canadian coin collector sets.

"The money was bundled or packed in a manner not consistent with standard banking practices," the civil claim reads.

Police claim that they also returned a significant amount of property that was traced to its original owners.

Fur hats, designer clothes, liquor

B.C.'s Civil Forfeiture Act allows the province to file suit against property linked to unlawful activity, regardless of whether or not a person has been convicted or even charged with a crime.

To win, the director of civil forfeiture has to establish that the property in question is either the proceeds of crime or an instrument of unlawful activity.

Vancouver police searched a residence in this apartment building two blocks from the Downtown Eastside where they allegedly found a bounty of stolen goods. (Jason Proctor/CBC)

The lawsuit includes an eight-page appendix listing the items which the province now argues should be forfeited as the proceeds of crime.

In addition to the Apple watches and computers, police seized 50 pieces of jewellery, including a Breitling watch, a Bvgari silver-coloured ring and dozens of gold and silver coloured necklaces.

They also seized Anthropologie and American Eagle jeans, fur hats, a Louis Vuitton belt and a Chanel purse. The list includes dozens of cameras, various gift cards and 35 bottles of liquor.

Castillo-Anguiano has yet to enter a plea to the criminal charges and has not filed a response to the civil forfeiture claim.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.