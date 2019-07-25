RCMP make arrest in connection with YVR luggage theft

Richmond RCMP have made one arrest in connection with luggage theft at Vancouver International Airport.

On Friday, investigators announced they had arrested a male suspect by identifying him from surveillance video from an earlier theft. A week after that theft, he returned to the airport where he was identified and arrested by an on duty RCMP officer.

RCMP say the force received 139 reports of stolen luggage at the airport between June 2018 and July 2019. The thefts may have taken place at either the domestic or international terminals at the airport. They also say the thefts could have occurred outside the Vancouver airport, namely at airports where incoming passengers departed from.

On July 19, musician Jocelyn Pettit had her suitcase stolen right off the baggage carousel at Vancouver Airport's domestic terminal.

"There was no security there," Petit told CBC News at the time. "No guards to prevent people from walking right up to the carousel."

Right now, anyone can walk through the Vancouver International Airport terminal and into the domestic baggage area without having a ticket or going through security — giving them access to grab any suitcase they want. 2:10

In a statement, Vancouver Airport says nearly 100,000 bags pass securely through the system every day.

Police say they are working with YVR Security to determine whether the suspect was working alone or if there were any accomplices.