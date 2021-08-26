Skip to Main Content
British Columbia

'Strange and puzzling' case of recovered gold teeth prompts police plea for help

Vancouver police are hoping the public can help them solve a "strange and puzzling" case after thousands of dollars worth of gold teeth were seized from an East Vancouver gold buyer this June.

Vancouver police say dental gold seized from East Vancouver gold buyer likely stolen but not reported

CBC News ·
Gold fillings, caps and bridges shown here in a police photo of items seized from an east Vancouver gold buyer in June 2021. (Vancouver Police Department)

Vancouver police are reaching out to the public for help after thousands of dollars worth of gold teeth were seized from an East Vancouver gold buyer this June.

In a statement Thursday, the Vancouver Police Department said the seizure of $12,000 worth of stolen gold dental caps, fillings and bridges is unlike anything investigators have seen in a long time.

"This is a strange and puzzling case," said VPD Sgt. Steve Addison."We don't know where this gold was taken from or who owns it, but we believe it was obtained through crime and we're asking anyone with information to come forward."

Dental gold is treated as scrap after dentists remove the fillings from patients' mouths, police said.

Addison added that the gold was recovered by property crime investigators after police learned a quantity had been sold to the gold buyer.

So far, investigators are struggling to determine where the gold was stolen from because no reports have been made.

But they do believe it was stolen during a break and enter to either a dental office or the home of someone who had been collecting, possibly in another city or province.

Police are asking anyone who owns the gold or knows where it came from to call the VPD's Property Crime Unit at 604-717-0613.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now