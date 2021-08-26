'Strange and puzzling' case of recovered gold teeth prompts police plea for help
Vancouver police say dental gold seized from East Vancouver gold buyer likely stolen but not reported
Vancouver police are reaching out to the public for help after thousands of dollars worth of gold teeth were seized from an East Vancouver gold buyer this June.
In a statement Thursday, the Vancouver Police Department said the seizure of $12,000 worth of stolen gold dental caps, fillings and bridges is unlike anything investigators have seen in a long time.
"This is a strange and puzzling case," said VPD Sgt. Steve Addison."We don't know where this gold was taken from or who owns it, but we believe it was obtained through crime and we're asking anyone with information to come forward."
Dental gold is treated as scrap after dentists remove the fillings from patients' mouths, police said.
Addison added that the gold was recovered by property crime investigators after police learned a quantity had been sold to the gold buyer.
So far, investigators are struggling to determine where the gold was stolen from because no reports have been made.
But they do believe it was stolen during a break and enter to either a dental office or the home of someone who had been collecting, possibly in another city or province.
Police are asking anyone who owns the gold or knows where it came from to call the VPD's Property Crime Unit at 604-717-0613.
