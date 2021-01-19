Joy ride in stolen harbour taxi in Victoria, B.C., ends in arrest, says VicPD

A man who police say stole a Victoria harbour ferry has been arrested after cops and the coast guard had to chase the wannabe pirate through city waterways Tuesday morning.

According to a statement from the Victoria Police Department, officers were called to the waters off the 400-block of Swift Street at approximately 3 a.m. after a boat was reported stolen and heading up the Gorge Waterway.

When officers arrived on the scene, the alleged thief changed direction toward the inner harbour and appeared to be trying to flee the area.

With the assistance of a nearby harbour ferry employee, officers boarded a separate boat, took off after the stolen vessel and were able to get close enough to speak with the suspect and convince him to surrender.

The Canadian Coast Guard vessel Cape St. James brought additional VicPD officers to the scene to help.

Police say the stolen ferry and suspect were then towed to a dock in the 900-block of Wharf Street where the man was arrested.

The short-lived ride resulted in recommended charges of theft over $5,000.