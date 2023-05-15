Northern B.C. First Nation issues evacuation order in face of advancing wildfire

A northern B.C. First Nation has issued an evacuation order in response to the threat from an advancing wildfire.

The Blueberry River First Nations, based in Buick, B.C., made the announcement on Monday morning due to the Stoddart Creek wildfire, which was first reported Saturday around 3 p.m. PT and is now burning an area of about 64.5 square kilometres.

The First Nation authority has requested its 500 members to gather their essential items, pets, and valuable belongings and head to the North Peace Arena in Fort St. John, approximately 80 kilometres southeast of the Indigenous reserve.

The authority has told its members that the B.C. Wildfire Service and the McKenzie Fire Department will be present to protect the structures within the reserve and set up a sprinkler system in the community.

In a written statement , the First Nation advised those still remaining in the community to remove any debris, including lawn chairs, tables, tents, and other household items from around their homes.

The wildfire threat prompted the Peace River Regional District to issue an evacuation order Sunday afternoon to about 136 homes within the area north of 256 Road., south of the Blueberry River, east of Highway 97 and Beatton Airport Road and west of Prespatou Road.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, Fort St. John is expected to experience daytime temperatures this week that are 5 C to 15 C above the seasonal average.

As of Monday afternoon, there are 55 active fires across B.C., with five of them considered to be fires of note, meaning they are visible or pose a threat to public safety.

The province has identified four of these fires of note, including the Stoddart Creek wildfire, as human-caused.

Erika Berg, a provincial wildfire information officer, has emphasized that over 70 per cent of wildfires currently burning are a result of human activity and is urging people to exercise caution.

"There is the risk of an open fire getting away. There is the risk if you are using an off-road vehicle in very dry off-road areas," Berg said. "We're asking folks to consider those conditions and maybe save those activities for when we're seeing a bit more of a downturn in the weather."