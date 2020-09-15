Council approves Vancouver mayor's motion to consider emergency shelter options for homeless people

City of Vancouver staff will investigate how best to shelter the city's homeless from a list of options approved by council at an emergency meeting Monday.

The original motion, put forward by Mayor Kennedy Stewart, put three options on the table including having the city purchase or lease housing units, create a sanctioned tent city or temporarily convert buildings into emergency housing or shelter spaces.

Councillors approved the motion on Sept. 14 with amendments added by Coun. Jean Swanson. Swanson has asked staff to also look into the feasibility of establishing a temporary tiny-house village and providing a sanctioned space for low-income residents living in recreational vehicles to park.

City staff are due to report back to council on Oct. 2.

The approaching winter weather, COVID-19 and the current homeless camp at Strathcona Park are all motivating factors for the motion.

Thank you to Council for the thoughtful debate and consideration of my emergency motion on Unsheltered Vancouver Residents.<br><br>The next step is for staff to quickly report back on the options Council has outlined and then get to work supporting our neighbours.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/vanpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#vanpoli</a> <a href="https://t.co/ldGLt3avGn">pic.twitter.com/ldGLt3avGn</a> —@kennedystewart

More than 300 people are currently living in the Strathcona Park encampment. The motion that passed Monday also asks staff to consider how the proposed shelter options could facilitate a decampment in consultation with the Vancouver Park Board.

"No matter the course of action we take, we must all remember that the only way we can respond to people going through the hardest moments imaginable is by being compassionate and generous," said Stewart in a statement issued prior to the emergency meeting.

Stewart's motion says that city staff will work with B.C. Housing and other government and non-profit agencies to invite unsheltered residents to move into housing units or shelter spaces, then to more permanent housing, as it becomes available once an option is approved.