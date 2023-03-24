Popular Pajo's fish and chips outlet in Steveston to shut down after 23 years

A beloved fish and chips stand in Steveston's Garry Point Park will be closing on March 31 after the City of Richmond chose a different vendor for the location during the lease renewal process.

The popular spot has been there for 23 years and is set to shut down before the city of Richmond's iconic Cherry Blossom Festival, when hundreds of people flock to the area.

The news was announced via a Facebook post on the restaurant's account on Wednesday.

"We are extremely saddened to announce that after close to 23 years of serving the Steveston community at Pajo's Garry Point Park, the City of Richmond has chosen a new vendor for the location."

"It is almost unthinkable and with extremely heavy hearts that we anticipate serving you for the last time on Friday, March 31, 2023," said the Facebook post.

City picks different vendor

The City of Richmond issued a statement in response to questions about what led to the decision to replace the existing concession vendor.

"The City has identified an experienced Richmond-based business offering a range of menu options — including fish and chips — to operate at the Garry Point Park concession starting this Spring," read the statement.

Communications director Clay Adams wrote in an email that the city cannot announce who the new operator is yet, but "the operator was chosen through an open public tender process in late 2022 that was the result of a lease renewal process."

Still, there has been disappointment over the decision.

Michelle Webber, a longtime customer visiting the Pajo's location before it closes, says she feels for the staff who have been working there.

"I would come here two to three days a week when I was pregnant, so this is a devastating blow for our community."

She explained its charm.

"This is the location to sit here and have a seagull steal your french fries as the boats go by."

Pajo's fish and chips will still be operating its flagship location at Steveston's Fisherman's Wharf.