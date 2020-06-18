Steven Lewis Point becomes 1st Indigenous chancellor of University of British Columbia

Former B.C. lieutenant-governor Steven Lewis Point has been appointed the University of British Columbia's next chancellor.

A statement Thursday said Point will become UBC's 19th chancellor and the first Indigenous person to hold the position.

"Steven Point is truly an inspiration, not only for the UBC community, but all of B.C.," said UBC Board of Governors Chair Michael Korenberg.

Point is a member of the Skowkale First Nation and has advocated for Indigenous people throughout his career.

He was also a provincial court judge and treaty negotiator, and was the first Indigenous person appointed to represent the Queen in B.C. when he was appointed lieutenant-governor in 2007.

He stepped down from the role in 2012.

The university said Point is a double alumnus of UBC and has retained close ties with the university since receiving his Bachelor of Laws in 1985.

"My father is from the Musqueam Nation and I've always felt a personal connection to this land," said Point.

"I look forward to returning to my alma mater and working alongside students, faculty, academic leaders and the broader community to advance the university's vision."