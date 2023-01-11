A man who killed four people, including an RCMP officer, more than four decades ago solely because he was "angry at the world and drunk" has been granted day parole.

Steven Lee Leclair was 34 when he shot and killed four people after getting kicked out of a bar in Vancouver in September 1980. He then went to the Richmond RCMP detachment, where he killed one officer and wounded another.

Leclair, now 76, is serving a life sentence for four counts of first-degree murder.

Despite fearful objections from victims' family members, the Parole Board of Canada granted Leclair day parole for a period of six months. He will be able to leave prison each day so long as he follows certain conditions, including staying away from bars, alcohol, police detachments, his victims and certain areas of Victoria and the Lower Mainland.

"The board remains mindful of the horrific nature of your criminal behaviour. You shot and killed four people including a police officer for no reason other than you were angry at the world and drunk," read the December decision.

"The board must, however, base its decision on a current assessment of your risk to reoffend ... it is the board's opinion that you will not present an undue risk to society if released on day parole and that your release will contribute to the protection of society by facilitating your reintegration into society as a law-abiding citizen.

Chronic health conditions

On the night of the murders, Leclair was kicked out of Vancouver's Palace Hotel beer parlour for arguing with staff and "belligerent behaviour." A short time later, he went back to the bar with a shotgun.

He killed a waiter, the bar manager and an elderly customer. He also fired at someone running away, but missed.

Leclair then commandeered a passing vehicle at gunpoint. He ordered the driver to take him to an RCMP detachment in Richmond.

Inside, Leclair asked Const. Thomas Agar, 26, if he was "quick on the draw" before fatally shooting him in the chest. Leclair then shot a second officer, who survived, before throwing down his gun and giving up.

Const. Thomas Agar, 26, was shot and killed at the Richmond RCMP detachment in September 1980. (CBC Archives)

In its recent decision, the parole board said surviving victims and families have described the ongoing harm and grief resulting from Leclair's crimes. Some expressed "fear at the prospect" of his release.

Still, the board approved day parole because Leclair is largely "bedridden," no longer mobile and living with chronic health conditions that will require full-time care "in all aspects of daily life."

The decision noted Leclair has been a minimum security inmate since 2008, without incident.

Leclair will live with his wife in Abbotsford until a long-term-care bed becomes available in the Fraser Health region.

Steven Leclair is pictured in a court sketch from his murder trial. (CBC Archives)

As part of his release, he must receive psychological counselling arranged by his parole officer.

Leclair was previously granted temporary absences, though his privileges were revoked in 2017 after he was rude to prison staff and made "disparaging comments" about his victims.

A B.C. Supreme Court jury rejected Leclair's request for early parole in 1998. He had applied for day trips under the so-called faint hope clause, which allowed offenders serving life sentences to apply for parole after just 15 years instead of the mandatory 25.