B.C. police hunt suspect in 'serious' alleged domestic assault in Edmonton

Police in New Westminster, B.C., are looking for a suspect wanted in connection with a "serious" alleged domestic assault in Edmonton.

Sterling Miles Booker, 41, is wanted for criminal harassment. He's also facing charges for break and enter and assault causing bodily harm stemming from the alleged attack in Edmonton.

Police said Booker has since moved to New Westminster.

A statement said the suspect is also facing charges for assault and mischief from Vancouver Island.

'Rock' and 'roll' tattoos

Booker is described as white, six feet tall and 170 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

He has the word "rock" tattooed on his right hand and "roll" on his left hand. He's also been known to use the nicknames "Smokey" and "Sterling Silver."

Anyone who sees Booker is asked to keep their distance and phone 911.