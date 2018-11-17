Stepson of B.C. Agriculture minister dies by accidental overdose

The stepson of B.C. Agriculture Minister Lana Popham has died of an accidental overdose after a years-long struggle with mental health problems and addiction.

Popham posted a message about the death of her stepson, Dan Sealey, on her Facebook page. He was 23 years old.

"Those who were lucky enough to know him will remember the funny, caring, smart, talented and special person that he was but may not know about the struggles he faced over the past few years with mental health and addiction," she wrote.

"He was taken from us far too soon by accidental overdose before he got to fulfill his dream of being a physics teacher."

Dan was the son of Rob Sealey, Popham's fiance.

The family will not be holding a formal service and has asked anyone considering sending flowers to instead donate money to a fund that will go to support others struggling with similar issues.