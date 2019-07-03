Vernon physiotherapist charged with 10 additional counts of sexual assault

A Vernon physiotherapist on trial since May on two counts of sexual assault, is now facing 12 more charges.

On Wednesday, the B.C. Prosecution Service confirmed Stephen Witvoet, 47, is facing 10 additional charges for alleged sexual assaults between 2009 and 2016 involving 10 more individuals.

All the offences are alleged to have occurred at or near Vernon.

Early last month, while Witvoet's trial was underway on two counts of sexual assault, Vernon North Okanagan RCMP charged Witvoet with two additional counts of sexual assault and released a statement encouraging anyone who may have been a victim to contact them.

Police say 10 more people have now accused Witvoet of sexually assaulting them between 2009 and 2015.

In all, Witvoet, who has been employed as a physiotherapist in Vernon since 2005, is facing 14 counts of sexual assault.