Skip to Main Content
CBC's Stephen Quinn named one of Vancouver Magazine's Power 50
British Columbia·New

CBC's Stephen Quinn named one of Vancouver Magazine's Power 50

The host of CBC's The Early Edition is one of Vancouver Magazine's 2019 Power 50, an annual ranking of the city's most influential people.

The Power 50 is the annual ranking of the city's most influential people

CBC News ·
Stephen Quinn is the host of CBC Vancouver's morning radio show, The Early Edition.

CBC's Stephen Quinn has been named one of Vancouver's most influential people according to an annual ranking by Vancouver Magazine. 

Members of the Power 50, which ranks the city's most influential people in politics, technology, education, business and more, are chosen by a panel of industry insiders and experts. 

The panel chose Quinn, the host of CBC Vancouver's morning radio show,The Early Edition, for [making] "a name for himself by being the sharp end of the stick on issues ranging from NIMBYism to the morass on the Downtown Eastside."

Proof of his journalistic ascension came when Jody Wilson-Raybould [ranked #19 on the list] chose Quinn as her first interview to discuss the biggest scandal in Canadian politics since Trudeau took power."

Quinn called the nomination a "great honour."

"But to be honest, I think of this, not as personal recognition, but more as the acknowledgement of an incredible team effort over the past two years," he said.

"We've been building on the long and successful legacy of The Early Edition to continue to bring our listeners a program that resonates with them and one that accurately reflects the extraordinary diversity of the Lower Mainland."

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.