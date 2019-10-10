CBC's Stephen Quinn named one of Vancouver Magazine's Power 50

CBC's Stephen Quinn has been named one of Vancouver's most influential people according to an annual ranking by Vancouver Magazine.

Members of the Power 50, which ranks the city's most influential people in politics, technology, education, business and more, are chosen by a panel of industry insiders and experts.

The panel chose Quinn, the host of CBC Vancouver's morning radio show,The Early Edition, for [making] "a name for himself by being the sharp end of the stick on issues ranging from NIMBYism to the morass on the Downtown Eastside."

Proof of his journalistic ascension came when Jody Wilson-Raybould [ranked #19 on the list] chose Quinn as her first interview to discuss the biggest scandal in Canadian politics since Trudeau took power."

Quinn called the nomination a "great honour."

"But to be honest, I think of this, not as personal recognition, but more as the acknowledgement of an incredible team effort over the past two years," he said.

"We've been building on the long and successful legacy of The Early Edition to continue to bring our listeners a program that resonates with them and one that accurately reflects the extraordinary diversity of the Lower Mainland."