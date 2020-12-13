Stephen Andrew wins City of Victoria byelection

Stephen Andrew has won a byelection for council in the City of Victoria. He replaces Laurel Collins who resigned more than a year ago to become an NDP Member of Parliament.

Andrew, a communications consultant and former journalist, joins Mayor Lisa Helps and seven other councillors, in a result that could shake up the power structure at city hall, which has seen a number of contentious votes in recent years.

Thank you very much Victoria I really appreciate your support and I will chat with you later overwhelming right now —@Stephen_Andrew

This byelection was seen by some as a litmus test for the type of governance residents want — with Andrew campaigning on core city priorities such as taxation and public safety.

"It is time to move away from the politics of division, of cars vs bikes, renters vs owners, housed vs unhoused and focus on the things that will benefit all Victorians," said his candidate profile.

Several current councillors have argued the city should advocate more on broader issues such as climate change, and have pushed the provincial government to take further action on the homeless camps in Beacon Hill Park.

Andrew won 6,937 votes. Stephanie Hardman came second with 3,783 votes. Roshan Vickery was third with 603 votes.