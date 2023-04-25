German president visiting Metro Vancouver on 3rd day of Canada trip

Germany's president is visiting Metro Vancouver on Tuesday on the third day of his four-day trip to Canada.

Frank-Walter Steinmeier is slated to take a tour of the Burnaby, B.C., fuel cell company Cellcentric before going to Vancouver for a roundtable discussion with German and Canadian business representatives.

He is later set to be greeted by Premier David Eby, before touring Vancouver Harbour by boat and visiting the University of B.C.'s Smart Hydrogen Energy District — a soon-to-open hydrogen fuelling station.

Steinmeier was in Ottawa on Monday when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a German plane airlifted 58 Canadians out of Sudan as a conflict escalated in the country's capital.

At a reception in Ottawa, Steinmeier said growing global autocratic rule is putting inclusion and the rule of law at risk, and democracies must secure and protect those values against attack.

Steinmeier will travel north to Yellowknife and Tuktoyaktuk on Wednesday for meetings with government officials and a tour of the Canadian Armed Forces' Joint Operations Centre in the North.