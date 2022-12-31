Steam pipe ruptures and injures 2 workers at Victoria General Hospital

Health authorities in British Columbia say two workers were injured Friday morning when a pipe carrying steam ruptured at Victoria General Hospital.

Island Health says in a statement that the two hospital staff are receiving care, and no patients were injured or affected.

The health authority says a "mechanical emergency'' caused flooding in a non-patient care area.

It says plans are now underway to repair the area.

Island Health spokesperson Andrew Leyne says the emergency involved "steam from a ruptured pipe.''

The health authority statement says there was a temporary ambulance diversion to Victoria's Royal Jubilee Hospital for about two hours, but that has ended.

It says the emergency department at Victoria General Hospital remains open and able to provide care.

Leyne says Island Health isn't releasing details of the workers' conditions due to privacy considerations.

In a statement, WorkSafeBC said it was notified of a workplace incident in Victoria around 9:15 a.m. Friday. The agency said one of its prevention officers has been assigned to the incident.