One of Canada's longest-running steam locomotives turns 100

There are less than 20 steam locomotives still operational in Canada and one is celebrating its centennial anniversary this weekend.

Fort Steele Heritage Town, in B.C.'s southeast, about a 143-kilometre drive west from the border with Alberta, sees thousands of passengers each summer on its 1077 locomotive.

"The train was originally a wood-fired logging train on Vancouver Island," said conductor Shannon Panko.

"It was donated to the province, and became a static display for a while, before they brought Herb Hawkins out of retirement — he was a boilermaker who got the train up and running again for us here at Fort Steele."

The train has become famous for its storied history.

It also starred in many feature films, including Shanghai Noon with Jackie Chan and Owen Wilson.

Pictured are the gauges on the engine of the 1077 steam locomotive at Fort Steele Heritage Town. (Corey Bullock/CBC News)

Age is just a number

According to Fort Steele, the train was built in 1923 and served as a logging hauler until 1969, making it one of the longest-serving steam locomotives in Canada.

It moved to the Heritage Town in 1990.

"We are really blessed to have this beauty still running with us today," Panko said.

She explained that the train was originally wood-fired.

"It emitted so many sparks off the stack that they converted it to oil in its first year of operations," she said.

The 1077 still runs off of recycled crankcase oil today.

Gene Roshau, engineer for Fort Steele's 1077 steam locomotive, is seen putting water into the train on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (Corey Bullock/CBC News )

"It's in really good shape," said Gene Roshau, department manager and locomotive engineer.

"The whistle is a unique sound and once it starts moving you'll get the sound of it, it almost sounds like it comes alive."

But, he says, a train this old requires maintenance and patience.

"If you hear a sound that is abnormal, you investigate it right away, and put a fix to it right away, before it becomes a bigger problem," he said.

Sometimes that means making parts from scratch.

"You just made do with what you've got," he said.

A scenic tour

The 1077 runs five days per week, weather and maintenance permitting.

The train ride is about 30 minutes. It's a 2.5 mile track and the train goes between eight and 10 miles per hour.

"The reason [it's in] miles is because even the modern railway uses [the] imperial system still," Panko said.

Passengers can de-train at the half-way point where there's a lookout with views of the St. Mary and Kootenay Rivers.

"There's lots of animals, wildlife to see on the journey, as well as a beautiful view," said Panko.

Train tickets range from $15 to $20.

Since Fort Steele Heritage Town started their summer operations in June, they've been celebrating the relic.

And this week, Thomas Savrnoch got to ride the train for the first time.

"[It's] loud. Loud is one thing," he said.

"And just magnificent."