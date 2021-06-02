2 B.C. high-schoolers receive national award to fund post-secondary education in science

When Prince George B.C.'s Samantha Burke was told she was one of only five winners in Canada to receive a prestigious national award to help fund her post-secondary education in science and technology, she could hardly believe it.

As the read the email from Ingenium announcing a $25,000 award to finance her first year of studies, the Grade 12 student from DP Todd Secondary School says she thought she was dreaming.

"Originally I thought it was a rejection letter. I did not believe that I had any shot at winning this award," Burke said. "[I was] pinching myself to make sure I was awake … I just spent the whole day celebrating, making sure I read everything [in the email] properly."

Last week, the Gitwangack Indian Band member from northern B.C. attended a virtual ceremony for STEAM Horizon Awards recipients organized by Ingenium, the Crown corporation that oversees national museums specializing in science and technology.

Since its establishment in 2017, the award, sponsored by the federal Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council, aims to recognize the scientific achievements of young people aged 16–18.

The four other award recipients are Solenne Le Billon from Vancouver, Sabrina Button and Albert Nitu from Ottawa and Madison LaSaga from Stephenville, N.L.

According to the Horizon Awards website , Burke's capstone project on aphantasia was one of the reasons she won.

A capstone project is one in which students pursue independent research on a question or problem of their choice, usually with the guidance of a mentor, to produce a substantial paper that reflects a deep understanding of the topic.

Aphantasia — a term coined in 2015 by Adam Zeman, a professor of cognitive and behavioural neurology at the University of Exeter in the U.K. —refers to a person's inability to visualize things that aren't in front of them.

Burke says she's passionate about the phenomenon because she has aphantasia.

"I've always excelled in logically-based studies," Burke said Tuesday to Carolina de Ryk, the host of CBC's Daybreak North. "But for English classes and arts classes, I've always had a little bit more of a struggle, just because I wasn't able to see those images in my mind."

Burke says she instructed her 52 subjects over Google surveys to do a self-diagnostic test with a grid of six squares — ranging from a bright red star to complete blankness.

"In each square there's a different level of the thing you'd be able to see," she said. "If I would ask you to close your eyes and imagine you're [seeing] a red star and then whenever you're ready, you could open your eyes and point to the star that you see [in your mind] on the sheet of paper."

"On that scale, I would be able to see where on the spectrum that you would be able to see."

The six-square grid, with objects ranging from a red star to blankness, was used by Samantha Burke in her research on aphantasia. (Reddit)

Burke plans to study biochemistry at the University of Alberta this fall. She says the gift from Ingenium means she can focus on continuing her aphantasia research without any financial concerns.

"I won't have to work part-time jobs, especially [in] my first year," she said. "It takes the financial burden off me."

Burke says her friends, as well as teachers who wrote references for her, are excited about her achievement.

"Don't underestimate yourself … just being proud of your own success and being confident in yourself," she said.

