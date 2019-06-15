Streak of hot weather and lightning strikes ignite dozens of wildfires in B.C. Interior

A stretch of hot, dry weather followed by lightning storms ignited dozens of wildfires across the province this week, many of which continue to burn.

As of Saturday afternoon, the B.C. Wildfire Service lists 49 active wildfires on its online map.

Almost half of those were sparked by lightning, compared to roughly 20 per cent of fires known to be caused by lightning so far this year.

On average, though, about 60 per cent of wildfires are sparked by lightning in B.C.

According Environment Canada, there were over 24,000 lightning flashes over B.C. during Thursday's storms.

The <a href="https://twitter.com/Raptors?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Raptors</a> weren't the only ones lighting it up last night, there were over 24,000 lightning flashes over B.C. yesterday! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WeTheNorth?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WeTheNorth</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCStorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCStorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WhenThunderRoarsGoIndoors?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WhenThunderRoarsGoIndoors</a> <a href="https://t.co/HrKpGhkrXS">pic.twitter.com/HrKpGhkrXS</a> —@ECCCWeatherBC

Many of the lightning-sparked fires are considered "spot fires" because they are less than 0.01 hectares — 10 metres by 10 metres — and were contained shortly after igniting.

In a 24-hour period between Thursday and Friday, 27 new fires flared up across the province including 10 in the Kamloops Fire Centre and 14 in the Southeast Fire Centre.

Lightning passed over the Cariboo FC yesterday igniting several wildfires. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCWildfire?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCWildfire</a> personnel and aircraft are responding to those that have been discovered. There are no known structural threats at this time. To report a wildfire call *5555 or 1-800-663-5555. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/100MileHouse?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#100MileHouse</a> —@BCGovFireInfo

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations issued a warning to residents Friday as it moved the fire hazard rating to high with a potential to become extreme. Open burning is banned as are fireworks and smoking in parks and on beaches.

"It didn't take long for the hot, dry weather to see the fire danger rating in the Central Okanagan rise," the EOC noted in a release.

The Kamloops Fire Centre introduced bans earlier this week on fireworks, grass burning and open fires larger than three metres across.

Open burning has not been allowed in the Central Okanagan since April 30.