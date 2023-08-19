A state of emergency has been declared in B.C. due to wildfires. Here's what that means

If the power or data on your device is low, you can get wildfire updates on CBC Lite, our low-bandwidth, text-only website.

The British Columbia government has declared a provincial state of emergency as threatening wildfires force thousands to evacuate from homes in the Okanagan in the southern Interior and elsewhere.

Premier David Eby announced the state of emergency at a Friday press conference, saying the wildfire situation in B.C. has "evolved and deteriorated'' rapidly.

Emergency Management Minister Bowinn Ma says the number of people under evacuation order in B.C. went from 4,500 to 15,000 in a matter of an hour.

A further 20,000 people are under evacuation alert.

WATCH: | B.C. Emergency Management Minister Bowinn Ma on state of emergency: Avoid travel to B.C. Interior, says Emergency Management Minister Bowinn Ma Duration 1:15 At a press conference on Friday, Aug. 18, Ma urged people not to travel to the Okanagan, and to leave accommodations in the area for emergency workers and evacuees.

Eby said declaring a state of emergency "enables a number of legal tools for us to issue specific orders and to ensure that resources are available."

In a statement, the provincial government said a state of emergency lets the province enact emergency orders, which could include travel restrictions if people fail to heed calls to avoid non-essential travel to the central Interior and southeastern B.C.

Ma said limiting travel can help keep roads clear for first responders and free up accommodations for evacuees, emergency personnel and health-care workers.

Ma said the decision to declare a state of emergency was made on the advice of emergency management officials and experts from the B.C. Wildfire Service.

She said the ability to provide resources to fight fires on the front lines is enabled through the Wildfire Act. A state of emergency allows the province to compel co-operation in the fire fight from "unwilling partners,'' although co-operation has so far been excellent, she said.

Although not everyone has been so co-operative.

Jason Brolund, chief of the West Kelowna fire department told a press briefing Friday that some first responders became trapped while rescuing people who didn't heed warnings to leave as the McDougall Creek wildfire advanced rapidly toward West Kelowna, describing the development as a firefighter's "worst nightmare.''

WATCH | West Kelowna fire chief says it was toughest night of his career: 'A fire chief's worst nightmare': West Kelowna homes lost during 'devastating night' Duration 7:23 West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolund says he felt like he was fighting 100 years of wildfires all at once as flames whipped into his city Thursday night.

"There were a number of risks taken to save lives and property last night,'' Brolund said. "It didn't have to be that way.''

Eby urged British Columbians to stay alert, listen to local officials and follow evacuation orders.

"If you get an evacuation order, please leave," Eby said.

Of the 380 active fires in the province, 160 of them remain out of control, and more than a dozen of those are either highly visible or a threat to a community.

More stories on wildfires:

Evacuation centres have been set up throughout the province to assist anyone evacuating from a community under threat from a wildfire.

To find the centre closest to you, visit the EmergencyInfoBC website.

Evacuees are encouraged to register with Emergency Support Services online, whether or not they access services at an evacuation centre.

Do you have a story to share?

If you've been affected by the B.C. wildfires and want to share your story, email cbcnewsvancouver@cbc.ca.