An emaciated northern fur seal pup is now under care at the Vancouver Aquarium Marine Mammal Rescue Centre after being rescued by Mowi Salmon Farm staff near Hardwicke Island, B.C.

"She's dehydrated and severely underweight, which indicates she is failing to thrive after being weaned, but she's feisty, which is a hopeful sign," said Emily Johnson, assistant manager at the rescue centre.

The tiny pup, estimated to be seven months old, was spotted struggling and floating on her side.

She was rescued and transferred to Campbell River before being flown to Vancouver on Monday on a flight donated by Pacific Coastal Airlines.

Staff at the aquarium's rescue centre have named her Mo.

The northern fur seal is considered a threatened species by the Committee on the Status of Endangered Wildlife in Canada.

They range throughout the Pacific Rim from Japan to the Channel Islands of California. There are six established rookery sites in the north Pacific region where northern fur seals mate, give birth and nurse their young, although none are located in Canada.

B.C. waters are considered an important foraging area for the species.

The Vancouver Aquarium last had a northern fur seal in its care two years ago.