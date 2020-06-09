Stanley Park will soon reopen to cars, but lanes will be limited
Most roads in the park were closed to vehicle traffic in April to allow for better physical distancing
Vehicles will soon be allowed back in Stanley Park, but in a reduced capacity as the Vancouver Park Board and city staff study ways of reducing traffic in Vancouver's most famous park over the long term.
A finalized summer traffic management plan will be revealed soon, according to the director of planning and park development.
"I want to assure the park board that we are talking weeks in terms of the timeline to get vehicle access back into the park, but there are a number of challenges to overcome in terms of ensuring a safe and planned approach," said Dave Hutch.
Disability advocates held a small protest at the park board offices in advance of Monday's meeting.
"Because of this [vehicle] restriction, I'm not able to access [the park]," said wheelchair user Robert Best. "People don't see it through my lens."
Cars were banned from most Stanley Park roads in April to make way for bicycles, while the bike lane on the seawall was closed to cyclists to make more room for pedestrians.
The changes were made to allow park users more room for physical distancing due to COVID-19 concerns.
