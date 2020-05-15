Park board vote could set plan in motion to permanently restrict vehicles in Stanley Park

A motion before the Vancouver Park Board on Monday night could eventually lead to a permanent change in how vehicles are allowed to access Stanley Park, as a temporary vehicle ban sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic continues throughout the park.

The motion, introduced by commissioners John Irwin and Stuart Mackinnon, would direct park board staff to explore the long-term feasibility of reducing vehicle traffic in the park, namely reducing Stanley Park Drive to a single lane. The motion also asks staff to look into green transportation options in the park.

In early April, as the pandemic continued to ramp up in British Columbia and officials feared overcrowding issues around Stanley Park, the picturesque seawall was closed to cyclists.

Cyclists were diverted to Stanley Park Drive, which circles the park. That was in turn closed to all vehicle traffic, with exceptions for park board staff and some people accessing facilities like the Royal Vancouver Yacht Club.

According to Irwin, since the changes, cycling trips in the park have been higher than ever — and it's still relatively early in the year.

"Clearly, as we move into the summer, that demand will probably go up," he said. "Our goal is to keep some of the cycling safety that people have enjoyed."

Irwin said his desire is to have at least one lane dedicated to cyclists, using a solid barrier similar to the one on the Burrard Street Bridge.

Despite criticism over having a permanent bike lane on the Burrard Street Bridge in 2009, the lane has become one of the most used in North America. (Jon Hernandez/CBC)

"We're asking staff, 'We have this desire to restrict automobile traffic. What would you guys recommend that we do?'" he said.

Irwin acknowledged that even with two lanes open to cars, the road can get quite congested during peak times, especially in the summer and during events like Pride that draw people to the West End. But he suggested the main choke point isn't the road capacity, but the availability of parking throughout Stanley Park.

He said certain parts of the park, like Brockton Point, wouldn't necessarily need any vehicle access. Irwin is also hoping staff can consider options for bus or shuttle access throughout the park to ensure anyone with mobility issues can still enjoy the facilities and attractions Stanley Park has to offer.

The roads through Stanley Park are closed to encourage people to practise physical distancing, while walking and cycling through the park in Vancouver. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

He said B.C. Transit used to operate a bus route around the park, which could be re-introduced. TransLink could add bus stops in pullouts along the causeway, and the park board could consider creating its own shuttle service in the sprawling park.

If the motion passes Monday night, it's just the start of a process that could take several months, as staff study the issue, park board committees take it up, local First Nations are consulted, and the public adds input. Finally, if a new plan emerges, it will need to be put to another vote.

"I'm reasonably confident," Irwin said of his motion passing on Monday. "We're just asking staff to look at it and report back to us with their thoughts and then we can decide how to proceed at that point. "

