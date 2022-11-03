Triple trouble for Stanley Park train means another year of cancelled Christmas joy

The Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation says its Bright Nights show will go on this year, but once more without the popular Stanley Park train that has entertained park-goers for decades.

In a statement Thursday, park officials said the decades-old locomotive first started having mechanical issues last winter, and due to ongoing technical difficulties, the train will not run again during this year's Christmas event.

"This is a cherished tradition for many folks in Vancouver, and although it's disappointing the trains can't be a part of this year's event due to technical challenges, we're committed to helping create the best possible holiday experience," said Steve Jackson, director of business services for the Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation.

Two years ago, both Bright Nights and another popular event, the Halloween Ghost Train, were stopped in their tracks by the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, concerns over coyotes in the area forced cancellations again.

Its distinctive engines, some more than 60 years old, require unique and hard-to-access parts, in addition to highly specialized service and maintenance, both of which are in short supply, according to an earlier statement from the City of Vancouver.

The train's mechanical issues are still being assessed following the recent inspection by Technical Safety B.C., park officials say.

Safety is the number one priority for the park board, and a complete analysis of the mechanical issues is needed to determine next steps, the statement said.

Bright Night lights stay on

Organizers of this year's Bright Nights say its 25th-anniversary celebration will feature light displays, live entertainment and will include fan favourites like the vintage fire truck, giant red reindeer and the tunnel of lights in the plaza.

"We know this year's Bright Nights will still bring joy to families, and we encourage folks to come and donate for an important cause, Jackson said.

The attraction runs from Dec. 1, to Jan. 1. Proceeds from admission will be donated to help the Burn Fund.