Future of Stanley Park temporary bike lane to be decided Monday

Could an end to the contentious debate over the temporary Stanley Park bike lane be near? Unlikely.

But on Monday, Vancouver Park Board will chart a path forward and perhaps bring a measure of peace to the years-long controversy by choosing one of three proposals brought forward by city staff.

According to park board commissioner Brennan Bastyovanszky, all three address "areas of friction" that have arisen since one lane of Stanley Park Drive was designated for bikes only amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The traffic flows are going to be back to normal and fully accessible and the park is going to be open and business is going to be supported," he said.

"There's room for tour buses and the tourist volumes as they return, and it's a safe environment for cyclists and other forms of transportation."

Bastyovanszky is a member of the ABC party that won six of seven park board seats in the recent civic election. In December, the ABC slate voted for the immediate removal of the nine-kilometre-long temporary bike lane in order to restore Stanley Park Drive to two lanes of vehicle traffic.

But after learning the cost of the removal could run as high as $425,000 , there was an about-face, with the park board voting unanimously in January to keep parts of the route in place.

It was just another twist in the tale of the Stanley Park temporary bike lane, which has become a flash point of controversy pitting cycling enthusiasts and environmentalists against drivers, park business owners and people concerned with accessibility.

Options on the table

On Monday, park board will vote for one of three staff proposals, all with the stated goal of "returning pre-COVID-19 pandemic traffic flows in Stanley Park and improving the 2021 temporary bike lane."

Option A calls for the removal of the temporary bike lane between the Vancouver Rowing Club and Lumberman's Arch on the busier east side of the park, while moving and adding concrete barriers to form an interim bike lane on the west side. The estimated cost is $550,000. The report notes Option A will make it easier for the horse and carriage operator, presumably because cars won't get stuck behind the slow-moving wagons, something some found frustrating in the early days of the bike lane's existence.

A lineup of cars drive behind a Stanley Park Horse-Drawn Tours carriage in Vancouver in July 2020. Some found the slow-moving carriages frustrating in the early days of the bike lane's existence. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

Option B seems to be the favourite of cycling advocates and Green Party park commissioner Tom Digby . It comes in at the same $550,000 price tag as Option A, and calls for raised "mountable curbs" to replace several segments of the bike lane currently delineated by traffic cones.

LovetheLanes.ca blogger Lucy Maloney says while none of the three options are ideal, Option B gives cyclists physical separation from vehicles and dedicated road space, "which is our primary concern."

Option C is the most car-friendly and least expensive of the three, with an estimated cost of $330,000. It calls for the removal of most of the temporary bike lane except at a handful of locations like Brockton Point, Lumberman's Arch and Ceperley Meadow, and includes expanded coach bus parking at Prospect Point.

Bastyovanszky said all the options will eliminate the hundreds of orange traffic cones currently in use.

"So that ugly eyesore that's gone on for the last couple of years, that's damaged the reputation of Stanley Park as a beautiful destination, is going to be removed," he said.

A brief history of Stanley Park's temporary bike lane

April 2020: Stanley Park is closed to vehicle traffic to allow for better physical distancing during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Bike routes are moved off the seawall to the now-car-free Stanley Park Drive. Cyclists flock to the park .

June 2020: At an emergency Park Board meeting commissioners vote to reopen one lane of Stanley Park Drive to motorists while maintaining the other as a temporary bike lane.

September 2020: The temporary bike lane is removed and full car access restored along Stanley Park Drive. Park businesses, drivers and accessibility advocates applaud the decision. Cyclists do not.

Bike lanes are pictured in Stanley Park in Vancouver, on Thursday, Feb. 9. During the early days of the pandemic, in April 2020, bike routes at Stanley Park were moved off the seawall to the Stanley Park Drive. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

March 2021: Park Board votes to reinstate the temporary bike lane citing data showing a big increase in cyclists using the park.

April 2021: Citing devastating losses, the Tea House in Stanley Park and Prospect Point Bar and Grill join forces in a lawsuit against the park board and its decision to restrict vehicles in the park. A B.C. Supreme Court judge dismissed the suit five months later.

May 2021: The city announces a three-phase plan to install concrete barriers between the vehicle lane and temporary bike lane to improve safety.

Cyclists and cars share the road through Stanley Park in Vancouver in June 2020. A month after the recently elected park board voted to remove the temporary bike lane in December 2022, they voted unanimously to reverse the decision. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

July 2022: Shouting erupts at a park board meeting during discussion of the temporary bike lane and a study looking at reducing vehicle traffic in Stanley Park. Security staff is brought in when the meeting resumes the next day.

December 2022: Newly elected park board votes 6-1 to remove the temporary bike lane.

January 2023: Park board votes unanimously to reverse the decision to remove the temporary bike lane.