Stanley Park Teahouse manager fired after refusing to serve Trump supporter
Manager had worked at popular restaurant for about 18 months
The manager of a popular Vancouver teahouse has been fired after refusing service to a Trump supporter.
A man wearing a Make America Great Again hat was refused service at the Teahouse in Stanley Park by the restaurant manager, according to the restaurant's management company.
A spokesperson for the Sequoia Company said the customer stated his right to express his political views, yet continued to be denied service, so he left.
The Sequoia Company says it opted to fire the restaurant manager for not abiding by its "philosophy of tolerance."
"Sequoia does not support intolerance of any kind, and it is because of these principles that we cannot discriminate against someone based on their support for the current administration in the United States or any other bona fide political party," Sequoia said in an official statement.
"The Teahouse has no political, ethnic or other bias and is committed to welcoming all visitors to Vancouver and treating all our customers with respect," reads the statement.
The company says the fired manager is a "good person" with a "big heart."
