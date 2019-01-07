Stanley Park seawall reopened after closure due to high wind
The seawall has reopened between Third Beach and the Lions Gate Bridge after it was temporarily closed because of high tides and wind.
Strong winds and high tides caused the closure of part of Vancouver's seawall through Stanley Park on Monday morning.
The seawall was closed between Third Beach and the Lions Gate Bridge around 9:30 a.m., but was reopened not long after noon.