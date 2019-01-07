Skip to Main Content
Stanley Park seawall reopened after closure due to high wind

The seawall has reopened between Third Beach and the Lions Gate Bridge after it was temporarily closed because of high tides and wind.

The seawall has been closed between Third Beach and the Lions Gate Bridge. (David Horemans/CBC)

Strong winds and high tides caused the closure of part of Vancouver's seawall through Stanley Park on Monday morning.

The seawall was closed between Third Beach and the Lions Gate Bridge around 9:30 a.m., but was reopened not long after noon.

High tides and wind closed parts of the Stanley Park seawall on Monday morning. (City of Vancouver)
