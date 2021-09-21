Stanley Park reopens to public after coyote cull
Wildlife experts believe coyotes remain in the park, officials advise caution in the event of an encounter
Effective immediately, Vancouver's Stanley Park has fully reopened to the public after a two-week nighttime closure to cull aggressive coyotes.
The park was initially closed on Sept. 3 from 7 p.m. to 9 a.m. to allow for overnight trapping.
Between December 2020 and early September 2021, 45 people had reported being nipped or bitten by coyotes in the park.
Trails are now open and the temporary overnight park closure has been lifted and fencing and closure signs will be removed.
Initially, the province planned to cull up to 35 coyotes in the park, but over the two-week closure, they trapped and killed four.
Seven others had been killed by the BC Conservation Officer Service before the targeted trapping initiative.
The city says wildlife experts believe there are still coyotes in the park, but that the risk to the public has been "addressed."
Park visitors are being advised to exercise caution if they see a coyote. Additionally, officials are reminding people not to feed wildlife and to dispose of garbage properly in garbage bins throughout the park.
