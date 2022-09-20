Stanley Park Ghost Train cancelled yet again, this time by mechanical issues

Stanley Park's popular Ghost Train has been cancelled after trains failed a recent inspection by Technical Safety B.C.

The event, which takes pace near Vancouver Aquarium and Lumberman's Arch and normally runs at night from mid-October through Halloween, has not taken place since 2019. Two years ago it was stopped in its tracks by the COVID-19 pandemic. It was cancelled again last year due to concerns over coyotes in the area.

The City of Vancouver said mechanical issues affecting the antique engines and passenger cars derailed this year's event.

Repairs to the train will take some time, the city said, adding that there are few mechanics who know how to fix the vintage equipment.

"The distinctive engines, some more than 60 years old, require unique and hard-to-access parts, in addition to highly specialized service and maintenance, both of which are in short supply," the city said.

The city said it hopes to fix the mechanical issues ahead of its Bright Nights holiday event.

The city is also working with an engineering team from Simon Fraser University to look at ways to update its aging fleet, including exploring sustainable alternatives such as electric engines.

Those looking for an alternative family-friendly Halloween event can consider VanDusen Garden's Harvest Days, the city said.